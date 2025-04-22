Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 121,437 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXIS Capital

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

