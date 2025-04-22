Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,043,000 after buying an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,431,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

