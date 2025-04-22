Norinchukin Bank The Buys 768 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Leidos were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.23.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

