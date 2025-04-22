Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

