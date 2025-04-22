GeoWealth Management LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

