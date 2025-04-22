Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 18,767 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,328,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

