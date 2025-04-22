Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 47,155 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,155 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.24% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

MGF opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.