Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 27,518 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,518 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 339,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,833,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

JHS stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

