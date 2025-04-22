Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 140,689 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140,689 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 301,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 240,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:NCZ opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.