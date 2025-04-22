Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 140,689 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140,689 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 301,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 240,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NYSE:NCZ opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
