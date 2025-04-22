State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Acquires 7,345 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

