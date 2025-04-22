Natixis Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $559.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $485.91 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

