Natixis Buys 10,561 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CSX by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

