Natixis Buys 10,889 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Natixis lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2,597.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PBA opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

