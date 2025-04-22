Natixis Takes $4.29 Million Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,211,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Geron by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Geron Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $859.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
