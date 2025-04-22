Natixis Makes New Investment in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 292,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of NCR Voyix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 903,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VYX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

