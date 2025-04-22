Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $10.20

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $791.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
