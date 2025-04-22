Ossiam Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1,138.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

