ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $179.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $161.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

