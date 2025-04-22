Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 606 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of CDW by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,982,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,249,000 after buying an additional 160,089 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of CDW by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 731,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,338,000 after buying an additional 146,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CDW by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $137.31 and a 12-month high of $248.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

