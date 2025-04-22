Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.33.
PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline
In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, with a total value of C$58,971.00. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58. Insiders purchased 18,089 shares of company stock valued at $955,839 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.