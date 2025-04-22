Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$59.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.33.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$47.66 and a 52 week high of C$60.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.61 per share, with a total value of C$58,971.00. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 18,106 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.43, for a total value of C$1,003,615.58. Insiders purchased 18,089 shares of company stock valued at $955,839 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.