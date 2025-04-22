Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $17,010,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,710,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $6,612,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,214,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 571,992 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COUR opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Coursera has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.37.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
