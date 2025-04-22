Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Drops By 14.9%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE RTO opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

