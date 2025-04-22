Short Interest in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Drops By 14.9%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
NYSE RTO opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.
Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
