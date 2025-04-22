DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 532,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,768.75. This trade represents a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

