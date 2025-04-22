Columbia Financial (CLBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Columbia Financial to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect Columbia Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.