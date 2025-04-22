Lemonade (LMND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter. Lemonade has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.78 million. On average, analysts expect Lemonade to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE LMND opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,452,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,041,156.72. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.