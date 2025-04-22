Short Interest in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Decreases By 14.6%

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 549,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $157.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.85. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

