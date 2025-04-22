Ossiam Has $805,000 Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in IDEX were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX opened at $160.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.43. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

