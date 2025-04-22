Ossiam Has $749,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Entegris were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

