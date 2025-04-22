Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 128.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SON

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.