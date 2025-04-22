CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 4,722 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $225,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of PPL by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,758,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $47,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,951.32. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,460.72. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

PPL Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

