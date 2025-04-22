Commerce Bank Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $123.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

