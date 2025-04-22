Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $226.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis Announces Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.