Ossiam Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ossiam cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Water Works by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,533 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AWK opened at $147.18 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.