Ossiam Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,635,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,222,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,895,000 after buying an additional 114,329 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.10.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

