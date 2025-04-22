BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 12,993 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,119 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

WYNN stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

