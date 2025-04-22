Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,754,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $223,959,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,438,000 after purchasing an additional 34,810 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

CINF stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.