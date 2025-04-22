American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

