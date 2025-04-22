Capital Research Global Investors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,720 shares during the period. P E Global LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 114,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 661,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after acquiring an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,205 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

