CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $8.66 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

