CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of AppFolio worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

