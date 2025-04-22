Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 188,800 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $70,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

JD stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

