Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,792,000. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $327.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.