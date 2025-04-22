CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in argenx by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.28.

ARGX stock opened at $595.70 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $352.77 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.46 and its 200 day moving average is $606.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

