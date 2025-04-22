XTX Topco Ltd Takes $443,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TPG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in TPG by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Down 4.2 %

TPG opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

