Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Qorvo worth $10,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 188.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho upped their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

