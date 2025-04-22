CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,260. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

