Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,002 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

EXPD opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

