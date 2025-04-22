Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,575,000 after buying an additional 148,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,030,000 after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,117,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after purchasing an additional 346,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Pentair Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

