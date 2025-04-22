ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $967.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.07.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $757.13 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.57. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

