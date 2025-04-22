Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 8,493.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.60. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.